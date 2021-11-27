VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.52

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and traded as low as $66.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 36,354 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.