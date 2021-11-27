VIDY Price Down 56% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $4.25 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00232913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.