Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 4,854.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE VGII traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

