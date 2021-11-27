VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,036 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.33% of VirnetX worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

