Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS opened at $304.46 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.16 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

