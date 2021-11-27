Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

