Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.55 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

