VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Down 9.3% This Week

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

