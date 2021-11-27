VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of VolitionRx worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Aegis cut their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. Research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.