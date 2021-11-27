Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of IGD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,550. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.