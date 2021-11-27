Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 139.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,210. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

