Wagerr Price Hits $0.0202 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.38 million and $347.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.92 or 0.00826019 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,140,112 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.