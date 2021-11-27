Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Trimmed by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

