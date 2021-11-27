Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Reaches $25.67 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $25.67 million and $1.58 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 310,971,226,608,479 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

