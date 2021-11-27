WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $194.48 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $194.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,812,427,652 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,972,721 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

