Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,703 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Toll Brothers worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

