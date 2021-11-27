Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 7,384 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.