Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 7,691 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Lear worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.