Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 534,459 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 534,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,894,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

