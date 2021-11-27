Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Performance Food Group worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC opened at $42.39 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $739,582. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.