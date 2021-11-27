Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in BP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in BP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BP by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

