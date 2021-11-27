Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $22,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 75,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $414.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $252.85 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,043.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

