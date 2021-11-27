Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,281 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of AerCap worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $57.74 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

