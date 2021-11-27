Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.39% of Tenet Healthcare worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

