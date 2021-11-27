Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Snap-on worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 377,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Snap-on by 52.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

