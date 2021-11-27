Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Science Applications International worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Science Applications International by 109,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 564.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.09 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.