Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Acuity Brands worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $210.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.