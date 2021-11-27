Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.88% of SPX worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SPXC opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.