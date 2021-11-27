Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

