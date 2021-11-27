Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.35% of EQT worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

