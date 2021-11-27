Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of Lithia Motors worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $285.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.08 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

