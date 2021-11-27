Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 63.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $309.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

