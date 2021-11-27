Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.23 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

