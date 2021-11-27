Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.