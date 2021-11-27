Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 270,200 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.63% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $27,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $27,367,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.