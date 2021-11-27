Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Brunswick worth $27,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

