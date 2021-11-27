Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,572 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.37% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

