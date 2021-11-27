Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 16,851 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

LEN opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $114.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

