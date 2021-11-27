Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,717 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of SLM worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 448.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 103,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SLM by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

