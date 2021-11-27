Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,758 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.35% of United Therapeutics worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Knott David M lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $193.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,715 shares of company stock worth $9,539,657. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.