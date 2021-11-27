Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 40,961 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,961 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of American Financial Group worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

