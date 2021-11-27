Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,413 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.36% of Helen of Troy worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,374,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $199.73 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.44. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

