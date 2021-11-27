Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 47,469 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,469 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.71% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

