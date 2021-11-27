Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 849 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.