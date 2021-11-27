Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 98,767 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,767 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

