Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $399.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.85. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.