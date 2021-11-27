Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,747 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.32% of Crocs worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,134 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.