Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,756 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Paya worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paya by 689.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 1,609,276 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter worth about $14,092,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

