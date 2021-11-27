Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

