Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.59% of Alamos Gold worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

